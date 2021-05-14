Gwalior: 27 members an extended family test corona positive in district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty seven people of an extended family including a 19-month old child and a 95-year-old male have tested corona positive in Gwalior district, officials said on Friday.

While 26 members, who have mild symptoms, remained in home isolation, one has been admitted to a private hospital in Gwalior.

Murar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Pushpa Pusham said Covid-19 test drive was organised at Belakhurd village under Kill Corona Campaign on Thursday. Samples of nearly 250 residents were taken. Among them, 27 of the same family tested positive.

“Only one patient has been admitted in hospital. Rest of them are in home quarantine. We have provided them medicines. Officials and doctors have been deployed for treatment,” Pusham told Free Press, adding that a containment area has been declared in the village. Rest of the villagers have been prohibited from visiting the containment area.

According to sources, Devi Singh Kushwah, a resident of village Belakhurd, is sarpanch of village. A wedding was held at Kushwah’s house a few days ago, wherein all family members were present.

Earlier, 23 members of a family had tested corona positive in Banshipura village of Gwalior district on June 2, 2020.