Gwalior: 2400 sacks of grains meant for distribution under PDS seized

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team comprising officials of Gwalior crime branch and food department raided two private godowns and seized as many as 2400 sacks of grains meant to be sold under the Public Distribution System (PDS), police said on Thursday.

Action has been initiated against the operators of the two go-downs, the police added.

Additional Superintendent of police (ASP) of Gwalior, Rajesh Dandotiya said that following a tip off, the police learnt about sacks containing PDS grains stored in the godown of two agencies namely, Shriram Agro Industries and Bhaskar Trading Company.

The crime branch and food department were alerted about the same and a joint team of the two agencies conducted raids on the two godowns.

Around 1400 sacks containing PDS millet were recovered from Shriram Agro Industries. Thereafter 1000 sacks of PDS wheat and rice were found illegally stored at godown of Bhaskar trading company. The grains were seized by the authorities. The owners of the godowns agencies were informed about the raids, however, they did not show up, following which the police sealed the two establishments. ‘Action is being taken against owners under the EC act for the black marketing of PDS grains,’ said the ASP.