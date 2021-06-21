Gwalior: 14 policemen suspended for major lapse in security of Jyotiraditya Scindia during his road journey

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In all, 14 policemen including five from Gwalior and nine from Morena have been suspended for major lapse in security of BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia during his road journey from New Delhi to Gwalior.

The security personnel followed another vehicle, which was similar to the vehicle Scindia was travelling in, for about few kilometres in Gwalior district. As a result, Scindia travelled without security follow vehicles for some time.

It was Hajira police station incharge (Gwalior) Alok Parihar who spotted Scindia’s vehicle near IIITM Hajira Square and provided security to latter's vehicle up to Jai Vilas Palace.

According to information, Scindia, who was to attend a mega vaccination campaign of Madhya Pradesh government in Gwalior, decided to reach Gwalior from New Delhi via road. He was received by Morena police in Purani Chhawani.

The Morena police team followed Scindia’s vehicle till Nirwali point - the Gwalior and Morena district border. There, they handed over the security of Scindia to Gwalior police team.

Because of lack of communication, Gwalior police started following another vehicle. When they realised that they were following the wrong vehicle, they started searching Scindia’s vehicle.

Sources said Scindia travelled from Nirwali point to IIITM Hazira square without security. On receiving information, senior police officials swung into action and suspended policemen deployed in the security.

Morena Superintendent of Police Lalit Shakya said nine police personnel have been suspended with immediate effect. “A probe has been ordered to find out the mistake,” he said.

Gwalior SP has also suspended five police personnel who followed the wrong vehicle. “Five policemen who were on duty have been suspended. Further action will be taken as per probe report,” he said.

Notably, NSUI activists had gheroed Scindia’s carcade on June 12 while he was heading towards airport.