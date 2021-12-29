Gwalior: 11000 applications for 15 government posts of peons

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 11000 youths including highly qualified have applied for the 15 government posts of peons in District court Gwalior.

The district court administration has issued an advertisement for the recruitment of 15 posts in the court. The positions include 5 posts for Driver, 5 for Watchman, 2 for Gardener, 1 for Sweeper and 2 peon.

The minimum qualification for Peon and Gardener was class 8th pass and for Driver and Watchman was to have class 10th pass.

But most of the applicants were highly qualified. Graduate, post graduate, engineers, PhD scholars and candidates preparing for Civil Judge had applied for the post.

Large number of applicants gathered for the interview were spotted outside the court premises. Students who were queued for the interview said that they were not able to continue their further studies as the unemployment rate increased much higher. For the time being, they were putting their all efforts to get government jobs worth Rs 5000 or Rs 10000 so that they could continue their livelihood, students added.

According to reports, a total of 32,57,136 people have been registered as unemployed in the employment offices across the state.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 12:47 PM IST