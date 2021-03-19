Gusty wind, hailstorm, rain hit parts of Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Gusty wind, hailstorm hit parts of Madhya Pradesh on Friday. Many parts of the state including Bhopal, Indore experienced isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds. Severe hailstorm with gusty wind swept through Khandwa damaging the standing crop .Rain activities are likely to continue in Madhya Pradesh for the next couple of days. Such activities have reduced the day temperature drastically all over the state.

The weatherman attributed the weather pattern to an induced cyclonic circulation over the western parts of Rajasthan. A wind discontinuity is extending from interior Karnataka to the central parts of Madhya Pradesh across Maharashtra. Light rain may occur over southeastern Madhya Pradesh. However, after a short break, the possibility of another spell of rain is looming large over Madhya Pradesh around March 23-March 24.

On the temperature front, there was a sharp drop in the day temperature all over the state. Betul recorded a drop of 6.7 degrees Celsius in the day temperature at 27.5 degrees Celsius. Nowgaon recorded a drop of 6.2 degrees Celsius at 31.8 degrees Celsius, while Sagar recorded a drop of 5.9 degrees Celsius and Damoh recorded 5.2 degrees Celsius.