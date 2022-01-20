e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 02:06 PM IST

Gurugram: Two labourers from Madhya Pradesh die in soil mound collapse

Malkhaan (28) and Guddo (29), both natives of Madhya Pradesh, were buried alive in the incident while three other labourers had a narrow escape, an official of Sector-56 police station said.
Gurugram: Two labourers died after a heap of soil fell on them at a construction site at plot no D-323 in Sector-56 of Gurugram, police said.

Malkhaan (28) and Guddo (29), both natives of Madhya Pradesh, were buried alive in the incident while three other labourers had a narrow escape, an official of Sector-56 police station said.

Rajkumar, the complainant, told the police that his brother Malkhaan, Guddo and three others were working at the site for five-seven days, and on Wednesday evening, suddenly, a heap of soil fell on them and the victims were trapped.

"Malkhaan and Guddo were immediately rushed to a private hospital where they were declared dead on arrival, he said.

"Police have registered a case of accidental death against the contractor Kapil and the owner of the plot at Sector-56 police station," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

