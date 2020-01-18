Gurjar performs Bhoomi-pujan of road asphalting

MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar performed bhoomi-pujan of asphalting of road from Jawahar Marg bus stand to station road.

Gurjar also sought suggestions from the citizens present in the event regarding development of the city.

Gurjar told residents that they could submit suggestions in municipality office or his office.

He then instructed municipality officers to start a helpline number for people where they could register problems for immediate redressal.

He also assured everyone that administration would take proper care of quality during asphalting process. Gurjar added that road construction was a dynamic process but resolving residents' issues was equally important.

He also talked about plans to construct a three-storey shopping mall, including separate area for corporate offices.

Shops near the bus stand, community hall and municipality office would be then shifted to this building.

The Nisarg Udyaan would boast of a 500-seater capacity auditorium. Gurjar also directed municipality workers to immediately repair damaged drinking water pipelines.

District Congress executive president Subodh Swami, chief municipality officer Satish Matsenia, councillor Shankar Prajapat, municipality engineer Aabid Ali, businessmen and others attended the ceremony.