Guna poaching case: BJP and Congress in MP accuse each other for patronising poachers

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Politics heated up in Guna poaching case in which three policemen were killed. BJP state chief VD Sharma had said that poachers were linked with Congress leader and former CM Digvijaya Singh.

Later, photo of minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia along with the poachers went viral on social media platforms.

Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh tweeted that BJP has gone silent after a photo of the minister went viral. Government should force the minister to resign and seek an explanation as to what the poachers were doing in the party thrown by him for only a few people.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Govind Singh and Congress spokesperson KK Mishra released photographs of the poachers and the alleged mastermind Hirendra Singh Bunty with minister Sisodia on Monday.

Congress also released the appointment letter of Bunty, who is BJP vice president of Guna district. In another photo, Bunty could be seen feeding sweets to SP Rajesh Mishra.

“The poachers were being protected by BJP district vice president who was protected by minister Sisodia. People also know very well that Sisodia is a Scindia loyalist,” Congress spokesperson KK Mishra said.

Leader of Opposition, Govind Singh demanded a judicial inquiry in the case. “A judicial inquiry should be conducted and call details of minister Sisodia, poacher Hirendra Singh and others should be made public,” Singh said.

He said that according to government records, over 51 attacks have been made on police in the past five months. Highest number of such incidents has been reported from Gwalior division.

Senior BJP leader Dr Hitesh Bajpai too released a few photographs saying these photos suggested that Congress leaders have a link with poachers.

He said a comprehensive inquiry should be conducted to look into the link between Congress leaders and poachers.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Kamal Nath questions use of EVMs in civic body elections

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:29 PM IST