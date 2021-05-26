Guna: Madhya Pradesh minister Mahendra Sisodia compares former chief minister Kamal Nath with terrorists

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State panchyat and rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia on Wednesday compared former chief minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president with terrorists.

He also demanded that Kamal Nath be booked for sedition, saying that Nath did exactly what terrorists do.

Sisodia was talking to journalists in his home town in Guna on Wednesday. He was reacting to a recent controversial statement allegedly made by former chief minister Kamal Nath.

“Kamal Nath ji told his party workers that it is right time to set a fire. This is exactly what terrorists say. They say it is right time to indulge in bombings, arson and unleash violence in India. These acts amount to terrorism and I demand Kamal Nath should be booked for sedition,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia was a cabinet minister in Kamal Nath government. He was among those senior MLAs of Jyotiraditya Scindia’s camp who was unhappy with Nath.

Recently, BJP leader and state media incharge of BJP Lokendra Parashar had tweeted a video, in which Kamal Nath is heard telling MLAs, “Mauka achha hai, Aag laga do”. The video that went viral on social media shows Nath having video conferencing with his MLAs over farmers’ issues.