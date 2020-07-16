Guna Dalit couple beating case: Six police officials including a sub-inspector suspended

In the Guna Dalit assault case, SP Tarun Nayak, who was removed from Guna, has suspended six people including an SI. Noting the seriousness of the case, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had transferred Guna SP and the Collector on Wednesday.

The suspended six policemen, including a sub-inspector include of two women and three constables. Police line constables Rajendra Sharma, Pawan Yadav, Narendra Rawat, Neetu Yadav and Rani Raghuvanshi have been suspended along with SI Ashok Singh Kushwaha of Thana Cantt.

Investigation has begun in the case of beating the Dalit couple in Guna. Taking the charge of the case, Indra Prakash Harjariya, a senior IPS from Bhopal reached Guna on Thursday afternoon for investigation. He questioned the Dalit couple in close in the district hospital for one and a half hours. After this he also inspected the place where the incident took place. He was accompanied by a local police officer.

Former Mayor of Bhopal and Congress leader Vibha Patel also reached Guna. She met the aggrieved family on behalf of MP Congress. He also provided financial assistance of one and a half lakh. The Congress has constituted a six-member inquiry committee, which will be multiplied tomorrow to investigate the matter and will submit the report to the state Congress President Kamal Nath.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Madhya Pradesh State Scheduled Tribes Commission Dr Anand Ahirwar reached Guna and met the victims at the hospital and demanded a high-level investigation.

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission, taking cognizance of the beating of Dalits on Tuesday in Guna, has sought answers from the concerned authorities in three weeks.