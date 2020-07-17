Guna Dalit Atrocity: Let VD Sharma investigate Gabbu Pardi’s political links, says Digvijaya Singh

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh said VD Sharma should investigate connection of Gabbu Pardi with the political leaders. Congress and BJP have come face to face on the issue.
Earlier, state BJP president VD Sharma had alleged that former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has links with Gabbu Pardi.
The Dalit couple Ram Kumar Ahirwar and Savitri Devi were assaulted by police team on Tuesday. The policemen had gone to vacate the government land, which was illegally encroached upon by Gabbu Pardi and was given on contract to the family. The couple had consumed pesticide later.
Sharma claimed that Gabbu enjoys political support and a committee should be formed to investigate the connection with Digvijaya Singh. He had also alleged that in 2019 the administration has begun to remove encroachments but was stopped due to political interference.
Singh on Friday welcomed Sharma’s call of instituting the committee to investigate the connection and asked to appoint Sharma as member of the team.
He added that Gabbu is a history sheeter who has encroached upon many lands in last 15 years and is involved in murder, loot, dacoity etc. “Cases have been registered against him. Why has Shivraj Singh government failed to take the action?” Digvijaya Singh said.