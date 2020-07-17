Guna Dalit Atrocity: Let VD Sharma investigate Gabbu Pardi’s political links, says Digvijaya Singh

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh said VD Sharma should investigate connection of Gabbu Pardi with the political leaders. Congress and BJP have come face to face on the issue.

Earlier, state BJP president VD Sharma had alleged that former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has links with Gabbu Pardi.

The Dalit couple Ram Kumar Ahirwar and Savitri Devi were assaulted by police team on Tuesday. The policemen had gone to vacate the government land, which was illegally encroached upon by Gabbu Pardi and was given on contract to the family. The couple had consumed pesticide later.