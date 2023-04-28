Guinness World Records bid at Sai Baba Temple: 3700 kg Khichdi prepared, served to 15,000 devotees

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to make it to the Guinness World Records, 3700 kilogram of Khichdi prasad was cooked and served to 15,000 devotees at Sai Baba Temple in Awadhpuri on Thursday.

It took about 6 hours to prepare the khichdi which was cooked in an iron pot weighing over two tones . The entire procedure from preparing the prasad to its distribution was filed. The same will be sent to the authorities to claim Guinness World Records.

For preparing the khichdi, 3.80 quintals of vegetables, 350 kg rice and 60 kg pulses were used. A sum of Rs 5 lakh was spent on preparing the Prasad.

After the khichdi was prepared, it was weighed and then distributed to 15,000 devotees at the temple. The organiser of the event was Ramesh Kumar Mahajan, of Sai Baba Temple. Mandir. The expert panel also checked the quality of prasad. Food Safety Officer DK Dubey, Bhojraj Singh Dhakad, Additional Municipal Corporation Commissioner Gunwant Sevanthkar, NCC Commandant Yogeshkumar Singh, Additional Deputy Director Animal Husbandry Bhagwandas Mangalani and NHDC General Manager PK Saxena were present on the occasion.