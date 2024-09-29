 Guest Teachers Halt Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Convoy In Sehore; Demand Of Fulfilling His Promises (WATCH)
Guest teachers stopped the carcade of Chouhan in Bherunda

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 11:23 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of guest teachers stopped the carcade of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to Sehore district. The scene was recorded in video, and circulated widely on social media.

In the video, on Sunday in Bherunda, the guest teachers approached Chouhan, saying, “We have hope only from you, Mamaji”.

Watch the video below :-

As soon as the guest teachers stopped Chouhan's convoy, they first informed him about being removed by the DPI (Directorate of Public Instruction).

Chouhan expressed surprise at this. One of the guest teachers present on the spot directly asked him if he could fulfill the Mahapanchayat promises and demanded a yes or no answer today itself. In response to the teacher's question, Chouhan assured that he would fulfill his promises. He said he would look into the matter.

The teachers also reminded him of the statement made by the state’s School Education Minister, Uday Pratap Singh, asking, “You must have heard the statement.” To this, Shivraj responded, “I will look into it. I will put in all my efforts to fulfill the promise”.

Box: On September 20, 2024, during the guest teachers ‘mahapanchayat’, the then Chief Minister Chouhan had promised the guest teachers to regularize the guest teachers. Currently, 70,000 guest teachers are protesting to be regularized.

