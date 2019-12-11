Guest faculty reject MP govt’s proposal, continue protest

BHOPAL: Thousands of members of guest faculty association facing cold and chilly winds during their protest at Shahjehani Park in Bhopal have rejected government’s proposal.

State government reiterated that no member of guest faculty will be removed. “They will be placed at vacant posts at other places,” said public relations minister PC Sharma on Wednesday.

State government has decided to give a benefit of 20 marks in PSC exams to guest faculty and make a policy after taking their choice into consideration, said Sharma. New posts will be created, if required, he added.

However, the guest faculty association has rejected all proposals outright. “After appointment of PSC selected posts several guest scholars were removed. Government hasn’t issued any orders related to them. How can we believe them,” said Devraj Singh, president of association.

Singh said that giving benefit of extra 20 marks is an old BJP government formula that was not given to the guest scholars when recent selections were done. Moreover, this benefit will come when next PSC exam will be conducted.

“Current situation demands creation of new posts which the government is saying that it will do but not doing it,” he added.

About 4,000 members of association are protesting in Shahjehani Park. Family members of several are present in the park. Convener Surjit Bhadauria said that they will not the venue till their jobs are secured by the government as they are left with no other option.