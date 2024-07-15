Groom Dies In Police Custody During Questioning In Robbery Case In MP; Bride Tries To Set Herself On Fire

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A groom allegedly died in police custody during questioning in a robbery case in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna. The incident happened on the wedding day on Sunday when police nabbed the groom from the venue and held him in custody for interrogation. Angry, the bride tried to set herself on fire using petrol.

It is said that the groom named Deva Pardhi died in police custody due to ‘chest pain‘ just before his wedding after he and his uncle Gangaram were taken by the cops for questioning about a robbery case.

The police took him on the day of his wedding, and his death in custody led to a dramatic series of events during the day.

According to information, on Sunday morning, the police took Deva and Gangaram from the village. Deva's aunt, Surjabai, said they were taken for the recovery of a stolen vehicle. Late at night, the family received information about Deva's death. This news caused an uproar, with many people gathering at the district hospital.

Upon hearing of Deva's death, the bride tried to burn herself using petrol all over her body, the police stopped her. Shortly after, Deva's aunt also covered herself in petrol and set herself on fire, causing burns to herself and SDOP Yuvraj Singh, who tried to save her.

Deva was dressed in his wedding clothes, with wedding preparations underway at home, when he was taken by the police. The bride was ready and waiting for the wedding procession when she heard about Deva's death.

The situation started on July 13, when a gang attacked a police team, injuring ten officers. The police were searching for suspects in a theft case.

During the operation, the gang attacked the police with stones and guns. According to Additional SP Man Singh Thakur, Deva and Gangaram were taken for questioning about stolen goods. During this, Deva felt chest pain. He was taken to Myana hospital and then to the district hospital, where he died despite receiving treatment, including CPR, for 45 minutes.