Green Skills: Youths Show Way To Sustainable Development | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): International Youth Day is observed August 12 every year. This year’s International Youth Day is themed on Green Skills, which implies knowledge, abilities, values and attitudes needed to live, develop and support a sustainable and resource-efficient society.

A large number of local youths, specially school and college-going students through National Service Scheme and NGOs have been working in this direction.

The youths are involved sapling plantation and cleanliness drives, running camps for drug de-addiction etc. They stage street plays to disseminate information on topics like rain water harvesting, educate underprivileged children. Excerpts of what they do.

Small Steps, Big Change

National NSS camp participant Akhilesh Sharma said, “I have been working in direction of sustainable development for last 5 years. I realised that taking small steps to work for an environment brings a major change in the society.”

Akhilesh Sharma, National NSS camp participant |

Street Plays, Plantation

A member of NSS, Supriya Pandey, stages street plays to raise awareness among villagers on socio-economic issues and environment protection. She said she planted more than 500 saplings with her team.

Supriya Pandey, member of NSS |

Social Camps

Social worker Praveen Kushwaha said he led camps to raise awareness in the society. He also conducted many classes on how to save earth and taught youths to pass on the information to people around.

Praveen Kushwaha, Social worker |

City’s 3 Athletes To Represent India In UK

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union International Pentathlon Moderne (UPIM) Laser Run World Championship will be held in Bath in the United Kingdom from August 19 to 21.

Rama Sonkar (22), Yash Bathre (17), Aditya Kumar Kushwaha (17) from Bhopal have been selected to represent India in the championship. They are among six players who will take part in the competition from Madhya Pradesh.

They will take part in cycling, running and swimming competition. They have received training from coach Manoj Kumar Jha and Parb Das. Jha will accompany them to UK.

