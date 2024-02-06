Minister Uday Pratap Singh Oversees Aerial Assessment In Harda

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): In Harda, a tragic incident unfolded as an illegal fireworks factory exploded on Tuesday, claiming the lives of eleven individuals and injuring over a hundred others. MP Minister Uday Pratap Singh conducted an aerial survey of the fireworks factory, assessing the extent of the devastation.

A green corridor was established from Harda to Bhopal following a major incident in Harda to facilitate the swift transport of the injured to hospitals in Bhopal. The green corridor, a designated route free from traffic obstructions, aims to expedite the transportation of those injured in the incident to medical facilities where they can receive urgent medical attention.

#BREAKING | Major Fire At Illegal Firecracker Factory In Harda; Several Reported Trapped

Congress MLA Ramkishor Dogne issued a heartfelt appeal to the people of Harda, urging them to use their vehicles to transport the injured to hospitals in Bhopal or larger cities for prompt medical attention.

The local community has rallied together in the face of this tragedy, with ministers and rescue teams mobilizing swiftly to provide aid and support to those affected by the unfortunate incident.

20 ambulances are currently available at the site, with an additional 50 en route to the location. Efforts are underway to arrange for air ambulances to provide further assistance.