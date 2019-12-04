Great news: Madhya Pradesh bags Smart State of The Year award

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has bagged Smart State Of The Year award, while Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) has been given the Smart City (INDIA) Award of The Year at the 7th smart cities conclave and awards concluded on Wednesday.

The BSCDCL also received two awards, one for its public private partnership model and other for the boot model. The BSCDCL has bagged awards in three categories at the conclave which was held in Port Blair. The awards were received by the commissioner urban administration P Narhari and chief finance officer of BSCDCL Suneel Bhadauriya. The BSCDCL also shared an award for its boot model with Bharti infratel. The citation stated BSCDCL has been working on its projects in the fastest manner and installing smart poles in Bhopal under the PPP mode for the digital connectivity.

The smart poles in Bhopal will have underground 200 kilometers long fiber network. These smart poles would provide seamless Internet access via public Wi-Fi hotspots, digital billboard, surveillance cameras, charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) and weather sensors to measure climate conditions.