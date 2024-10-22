Govt To Start Process Of Recruitment On 1 Lakh Posts By December

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet, on Tuesday, decided to start the process of doing recruitment on 1 lakh government vacant posts by December.

This step will prove a mile stone in removing the unemployment to a great extent. Public Service Commission and Employee Selection Board will do the recruitment. The cabinet decided that on the second day of Diwali festival, programmes will be organized in government run Gaushala’s as well as at aided Gaushala. The Ministers will visit the Gaushala of their district and will participate in Govardhan Puja.

Meanwhile, people doing better service of cows will be felicitated during the programme. Apart from this, common people will be apprised about modern techniques of milk production.

Earlier, on Dusshera, government had asked all ministers to visit the police armoury of their in charge districts and do the Shastra Pujan.

Rs 10 lakh allotted to districts under Nirbhaya fund

Cabinet decided to implement central run Scheme for Care and Support to victims under section 4 & 6 of the protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 in 55 districts of the state. It will be implemented through the medium of collectors. The aim of the scheme is to provide protection (under POCSO Act) to sexual offence victims up to the age of 18 years, to provide financial assistance from Indian government’s Nirbhaya fund and to seek solution to the upcoming challenges.

Cabinet has decided that under Nirbhaya Fund, Rs 10 lakh will be provided to every district of the state. As per need, districts can use this sum to provide necessary help to victims of sexual offences.

Scheme for Care and Support to victims under section 4 & 6 of the POCSO Act 2012 aim is to provide integrated assistance and financial support at one place to minor pregnant girl. Apart from this, scheme envisages providing facilities for long term rehabilitation and ensuring immediate emergency services including care of infant child, psychological assistance, legal help, police help and to provide justice to the victim.

12,670 mini aganwadi centers to be upgraded into full fledged aganwadi centers

Cabinet approved the proposal to upgrade 12,670 mini aganwadi into full fledged aganwadi. The mini aganwadi centers has provision of having one aganwadi worker. After upgradation of mini aganwadi centers, there will be one post of Aganwadi worker and one post of Aganwadi Assistant.

By the average of one supervisor on 25 Aganwadi centers, total 476 posts of supervisors have been sanctioned. The expenditure of Rs 2134.71 lakh has been estimated to turn mini aganwadi centers into full fledged aganwadi centers. Centre will bear the cost of Rs 3401.90 lakh and rest will be borne by the state government.

The members of Madhya Pradesh State Re-organisation Commission will start tour of different divisions from November. Time period of four to six months has been determined to receive the suggestions from public. After considering the applications, commission will submit its report to the state government.