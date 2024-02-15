Govt To Prevent Mixing Of Urban Waste Into Narmada: Vijayvargiya

Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said that in next two years, efforts will be made to prevent urban waste from reaching Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh. The minister was replying to a call attention motion moved in Assembly by Congress MLA Lakhan Ghangoria, who had raised concern over dirty water contaminating Narmada river in Jabalpur.

During the discussion, the Congress MLA rejected the claim of Vijayvargiya that a new Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) has been established to prevent filthy water getting mixed at Daroga ghat of Narmada and demanded a probe in this regard. SRTP set up at Gwarighat, Sidh Ghat is at high altitude and in no situation, the treated water will be able to reach Narmada, he stated. Vijayvargiya assured the Congress MLA to personally check the site and to take necessary action if required.

The minister told the House that the Chief Minister had himself called him up in the morning asking to ensure that waste discharged from urban areas does not pollute Narmada river.

House plunges into din over Ghangoria’s remark, ministers seek apology

During the discussion on Narmada water contamination, Congress MLA Lakhan Ghangoriya made a controversial remark against BJP in the House, leading ruling party members to demand an apology from him. The House soon plunged into a din over the opposition member’s remark. Taking exception to the Congress MLA’s remark, ministers including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Rakesh Singh and Vishvas Sarang demanded an immediate apology from Ghangoriya. “You will say that Narmada is the daughter of BJP…whether this is not a derogatory comment,” said Rakesh Singh asking Ghangoriya to apologise. The Congress MLA, however, did not yield.