Govt to pay fees for medical, engineering studies of Ladli-Laxmis: Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government will pay fees of Ladli-Laxmis for studying in medical colleges, IITs, IIMs, law schools and in other institutions of national and international repute.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement in a function at his residence on the occasion of Ladli-Laxmi Utsav on Tuesday.

Chouhan said a special drive would be launched for Ladli-Laxmis from May 9 to 15.

Sport competitions, drawing contests and other events would be organised as part of the campaign, he said, adding that 16 years have passed since the Ladli-Laxmi Yojna was launched.

There are 44.85 lakh Ladli-Laxmis in the state, he said, adding that the girls were considered a burden in the family and that really pained him.

There has been improvement in sex ratio in the state because of the schemes launched for women, he said.

Now, the state has 956 girls against 1,000 boys, and the government is making special efforts for women empowerment, Chouhan said.

Women have been given reservation in election as well as in jobs, the Chief Minister said.

Chouhan has given gold medal to Muskan Bhuria from Jhabua for winning state archery competition.

Similarly, Himani Baghel from Seoni was given Inspire Award. Similarly, Keshvi Tiwari from Ratlam was given a certificate and a trophy for shining in international martial art (karate) competition.

Another girl from Ratlam Bhavya was given a trophy for outstanding performance in national Kho-Kho contest.

Anuska Dubey from Bhopal won gold in national open taekwondo competition.