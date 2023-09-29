Govt Duty To Teach Correct History: MP CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it was state government’s responsibility to present history in right perspective to new generation. He was addressing the foundation laying function of Maharana Pratap Memorial near Tatya Tope Stadium here on Thursday.

He said Maharana Pratap, who sacrificed everything for the mother land was known for bravery and sacrifice. Maharana Pratap Memorial will be a symbol of patriotism and social harmony, he added.

Recalling the contribution of Maharaj Chhatrasal of Bundelkhand, Chouhan announced to build a grand memorial on his samadhi (burial place) in Mau Sahaniya in Chhatarpur district.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, “Memorial is the result of Chief Minister Chouhan’s sense of connecting to people and his foresight.” Maharana Pratap Memorial will be inspired by Kubhalgarh Fort. A 20-feet high statue of Maharana Pratap will be installed.

