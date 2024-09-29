 Govt Changed Many Policies In Farmers’ Interest, Says, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
He said central government had changed many policies in the interest of farmers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 11:50 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Khategaon in Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency and addressed a public rally on Sunday. He said central government had changed many policies in the interest of farmers.

For instance, without any import duty, raw oil, palm oil used to arrive in the country from Indonesia and Malaysia. Owing to this reason, soyabean prices were declining. Now, central government has decided to impose 27.5 % tax on oil coming from outside, he said.

The rates of soyabean, groundnut decreased in the wake of huge quantity of cheap oil arrived from outside. Now, import duty has been levied and hence prices of aforesaid products will increase. Apart from this, decision has been taken to remove minimum export tax on bastmati rice. This will help rice farmers in getting relevant price of their produce.

The demand of basmati rice will increase and so is its price. The onion export tax has been reduced from 40 % to 20 %. This will help onion farmers in getting good price of their produce and onion export will also increase. In Khategaon, he was given a rousing welcome by the people.

