Governor Mangubhai Patel Administers Oath To Newly Appointed Ministers

Governor Shri Patel Administers Oath To Newly Appointed Ministers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath to the newly appointed ministers of the state cabinet at Raj Bhavan today.

Governor Patel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Gaurishankar Bisen and Shri Rajendra Shukla as Ministers and Rahul Singh Lodhi as Minister of State.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Finance and Commercial Taxes Minister Jagdish Deora, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, Minister of State for Water Resources AYUSH (Independent Charge) Ramkishore Kawre, Member of Parliament BJP State President VD Sharma, MLAs and other public representatives were present.

The swearing-in ceremony was solemnised at Sandipani Auditorium of Raj Bhavan. Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains conducted the proceedings of the swearing-in ceremony.

