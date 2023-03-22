Government’s 3 years: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kamal Nath stick to their grounds

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three years have passed since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government was formed again after a gap of 15 months when the Congress ruled the state.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan completed three years of his third innings as Chief Minister on Wednesday.

When Chouhan took oath as Chief Minister, and Kamal Nath was in opposition again after his party lost power, there were speculations about how long both of them would remain in their respective positions.

Nevertheless, both stuck to their grounds. Now, both have rolled up their sleeves for the upcoming assembly election.

Although there had been many ups and downs in the past three years, Chouhan worked with full vigour.

He had to maintain good relations with the party’s central leaders. On the other hand, he had to sustain a balance among the BJP leaders in the state.

Chouhan had to give space to Jyotiraditya Scindia and his supporters who were associated with the Congress since the beginning of their political career. It was not an easy task. Yet, he came out with flying colours. This was the reason that none of the supporters of Scindia have ever uttered a single word against Chouhan. On the contrary, they often inveighed against the Congress government.

Chouhan’s relationship with the ministers belonging to Scindia group has deepened with the passage of time. Interference of the Central leadership of the party in the affairs of the state has increased in the past few years.

Besides, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh’s (RSS) meddling in the state’s affairs is no more out of sight.

Chouhan has shown his astuteness in handling these tricky issues. For this reason, the internal squabbling in the party in various circumstances never came to light.

Nath, too, has a similar situation in the past three years. Nath’s rapport with former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and other leaders has been smooth.

After the Congress lost power, it was said about Nath that he would go to Delhi, but he has always held his ground.

Nath has not only become part of state politics but also remained relevant. Accordingly, he has also become an acceptable face in the party in the past three years.