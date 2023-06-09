Government tightens its noose around Damoh school management

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): The government is tightening its noose around the owners of the Ganga Jamuna School in the district.

Other than the institution, they have many other businesses, sources said.

A team of the Commercial Tax Department (CTD) raided the business and residential premises of the school management on Friday. They were examining the documents till late in the night.

Immediately after that, the officials of the revenue department, the agriculture department, the labour department and the Food and Drugs Administration department began to probe the assets and income of the school.

The school recently courted a controversy for allegedly forcing the Hindu students and teacher to wear Hijab and to change their religion.

After the issue came to light, MP Child Rights Protection Commission (MPCRPC) probed the allegations.

Similarly, the National Child Rights Protection Commission dashed off a letter to the collector of the district to cancel the school’s affiliation.

The officials were busy examining the documents of the other business establishments of the school owner.

According to sources, the officials also raided the Ganga Jamuna showroom and reportedly sealed Dharamkanta (weighbridge) on Jabalpur Naka bypass.

Besides, the officials were probing illegal mining of the school owners.

When the CTD team reached the school premises, a huge contingent of police was deployed in the area.

Sources said the officials were not in a position to say anything, because they were still examining the documents.