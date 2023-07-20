Government Schemes Aim To Uplift The Necessitous: Governor Mangubhai Patel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel reviewed the departmental activities of Forest and Animal Husbandry Department. The meeting was organised in the meeting hall of Sandipani Auditorium at Raj Bhavan. Forest Minister Kunwnar Vijay Shah, President of Tribal Cell Shri Deepak Khandekar, Additional Chief Secretary J.N. Kansotiya, Additional Chief Secretary Malay Srivastava, Principal Secretary to Governor DP Ahuja, Member Secretary of Tribal Cell BS Jamod and senior officers of concerned departments were present in the meeting.

Governor Mangubhai Patel said that the schemes of the government aim to uplift the neccessitous. They should be implemented with the same intention. Disadvantaged and poor families of the target community and area are of utmost priority. Officers should work to fulfill the goals of the scheme with this feeling and spirit. This should also be the foundation for monitoring the work. The experience of joy and self-satisfaction obtained by helping the deprived gives a divine feeling.

742 Families Benefitted Under Mukhyamantri Dudharu Pashu Yojana

The Governor apprised himself about the productivity of the milch animals distributed under the Mukhyamantri Dudharu Pashu Yojana (Chief Minister Dairy Cattle Scheme). He was told that cattle giving 10 to 12 liters of milk per day have been provided to the cattle herders. Mukhyamantri Dudharu Pashu Yojana is being implemented in 14 districts of the state for sustainable livelihood of special backward tribes Baiga, Saharia and Bharia. A total of 742 families have been benefited including 116 beneficiaries in Mandla district, 90 in Dindori, 18 in Balaghat, 26 in Chhindwara, 26 in Shahdol, 25 in Anuppur, 39 in Umaria, 60 in Gwalior, 26 in Datia, 30 in Morena, 66 in Sheopurkalan, 45 in Guna, 25 in Ashoknagar and 150 beneficiaries in Shivpuri. The Madhya Pradesh Gausamvardhan Board has 86 non-government charitable Gaushalas in 14 tribal districts of the state, with 28,555 cows and 198 government Gaushalas, which have 14,495 cows.

268 Gram Sabhas Sold More Than 7 Crore Tendu Leaves

Governor Mangubhai Patel said that the information about the successful exercise of the rights given to the gram sabhas under the PESA act should be widely publicised in other gram sabhas. The benefits of using the rights should be explained, so that other Gram Sabhas get motivated to use the rights under the PESA Act.

Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah said that Madhya Pradesh is pioneering in the country to provide 20 percent dividend on the sale value of timber extracted by the Forest Department to the Forest Committee. Similarly, it is also the initiating state in the country to plant 50 percent forest produce species in the plantation for bio-diversity conservation.

Under PESA act, proposals were received of 268 gram sabhas from 20 districts in the state for collection of tendu leaves. A total of 13363 standard bags worth Rs 7.31 crore have been collected by the Gram Sabhas and remuneration of Rs 4 crore has been distributed. An amount of Rs 3.19 crore will be distributed as an incentive. The Gram Sabhas have received Rs 3,000 per standard bag as collection remuneration and on an average Rs 1,900 incentive per standard bag (bonus). Habitat rights have been provided to Special Backward Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in 07 Baiga dominated villages of Bagachak in District Dindori. Habitat rights have been provided to 16 villages dominated by the Baiga tribe in district Mandla. Habitat rights have been recognised in 12 villages of Bharia tribe located in Patalkot in development block Tamiya of district Chhindwara.

