Government Sanjeevni Clinic: Minister Performs Bhoomi-Pujan | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A peculiar situation arose in Damdama area under ward-52 as higher education minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday performed bhoomi pujan of construction work in a Sanjeevani clinic which was renovated three years ago.

In protest, Congress workers led by former corporator Rajendra Vashisht burnt the effigy of Yadav. Minister Yadav along with his sister and Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) speaker Kalavati Yadav, BJP vice-presidents Mukesh Yadav and Jagdish Parmar and others reached Damdama area to perform bhoomi-pujan of the up-gradation work of Government Sanjivani Clinic at a cost of Rs 16 lakh.

It led to anger among area residents and Congress leaders against minister Yadav, They condemned the demolition of the well-arranged Sanjeevani clinic to make it upgraded.

Sadbuddhi Yagya was performed outside the clinic, while residents and Congress leaders burnt the effigy of minister Yadav. City Congress committee president Ravi Bhadoria and some party corporators were also present. Vashisht said that minister Yadav performed bhoomi pujan of the clinic which began three years back in Damdama.

He said that former CM Kamal Nath had the idea that Mohalla clinics should be started in every district, every city and every ward and three years ago three clinics came up in Ujjain.

Vasishth said, three years ago, bhoomi pujan of Sanjeevani Clinic was done in Damdama and renovation work worth Rs 5 lakh was also done in the building of Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

Surpassing rules and regulations in this well-arranged building, the minister did bhoomi-pujan once again to take credit and with the intention of graft by wasting public money, he alleged.