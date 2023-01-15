Government pulls the string: Kites with Indian manjha flood market in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After state government pulled the plug on sale and distribution of kite strings manufactured in China, the sellers seems to have adhered to it.

The kites with manjhas (strings) made in India have surfaced in city markets as children flocked marketplaces on Saturday to purchase kites to fly them on Makar Sankranti, which will be celebrated on Sunday.

Following the warning issued by state home minister Narottam Mishra to the people selling kites with Chinese strings this month, not a single kite shop in Itwara and Budhwara sold Chinese manjha kites. Same was observed in New Market and Jawahar Chowk. When inquired about the quality of Indian strings, shopkeepers said that were better in quality and strength compared to Chinese manjhas. They lauded state government’s decision to prevent sale of kites with Chinese strings.

Stopped selling 2 yrs back

Ashfaq Khan, a kite seller in Budhwara, said that he stopped sale of Chinese kites and strings two years back. Ram Kushwaha, a kite seller in New Market, said that flying kites with Chinese strings was a deadly hobby, as nylon and other synthetic materials used in preparing it inflicted wounds on hands. Indian manjhas are made of cotton and are risk-free.