Government In Mission Mode To Repair Potholed Roads Of Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the approaching Assembly elections, the state government has decided to repair damaged roads laid by Public Works Department during ongoing rainy season. The work has been taken in mission mode to avoid causing inconvenience to commuters.

It is perhaps for the first time that roads are being repaired in rainy season, otherwise they are mended after monsoon gets over.

Two months back, PWD Principal Secretary Sukhbir Singh had written a letter to Chief Engineer, PWD, and Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation MD to ensure that roads don’t develop potholes during rainy season.

He was of the view that roads get damaged during rainy season and the size of potholes increase and in many cases, the road crust gets damaged by the time monsoon ends. Therefore, measures have to be taken to mend potholes in their initial stages by carrying out maintenance.

Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation MD Avinash Lavania said that it was much before the onset of monsoon season that most road repair work was carried out. He said government was committed to providing seamless road connectivity and wherever road related issues were found, they were repaired immediately.

‘Will Not Last Long’

Former PWD Chief Engineer DS Bhadoria said any repair work done in monsoon doesn’t last long. Even if pebbles or mud are filled, potholes resurface after some time. “Laying asphalt too doesn’t work. If there is any latest technology to repair roads during rainy season, I am unaware of it,” he added.

