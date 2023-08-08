Government Illegally Collecting Rs 300 Crore Annually Through Check Posts: Transporters | Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Alleging that check posts have become a source of illegal recoveries across the state, MP Transport Association organised Mahapanchayat here on Tuesday demanding scrapping of the check post system.

The Mahapanchayat was organised under the banner of All India Motors Transport Congress (AIMTC) which accused the government of illegally collecting Rs 300 crore annually through check posts in Madhya Pradesh.

There are 58 check posts in MP of which only 47 are authorized and the rest 11 unauthorized, the transport department is making illegal; connections through these check posts, said AIMTC national president Amrit Lal Madan. In the states in southern India, Bihar, UP, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, there is no such check post, said the association.

“When the GST came into force we were told that check posts would be scrapped from across the country but check posts still exist in many states and they have become a source of illegal collection.

Not only at the state level, but there is a need for an all India level strike with a sole demand to scrap check posts as trucks of other states also pass through Madhya Pradesh, said Madan.

AIMTC chairman GR Shanmugapp said, “In states in southern India, there is no check post. No police man dares to stop trucks in the name of checking.

So there should be an all India strike for scrapping the check posts system in all the states where it is still prevailing and making illegal collections of crores of rupees. Hardly 1000 trucks of Madhya Pradesh move but from south, over 10,000 trucks cross the state for commercial purposes.”

Earlier, AIMTC Core committee chairman Bal Malkit Singh said, “ In December-2022, a committee was formed by the state government and it was said that it will submit a report in three months, but the report was handed over in June. The committee has given its report in favour of transporters advocating removal of all check posts."