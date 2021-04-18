Government hides correct death figures, plans better crematorium infrastructure

BHOPAL: The government may try to hide the figures of death from coronavirus. Yet, the number of lives the virus has preyed upon has torn down the structures at the cremation grounds and at the graveyards. The urban development department has directed the officials of the urban civic bodies to better the system at the cremation grounds and at the graveyards. The civic bodies have been told to improve the facilities for performing the last rites with the help of voluntary organisations.

Apart from that, the civic bodies have also been told to improve the infrastructure at the cremation grounds and at the graveyards. The civic bodies have been asked to make hearses available and to dispose of the biomedical waste.

Coronavirus is devouring more than 250 lives in the state every day. The government records may show fewer deaths than are actually occurring. Still, the conditions of the cremation grounds and those of the graveyards have worsened because of the spiralling number of deaths.

The civic bodies have also been asked to make medical kits available to patients who are in home quarantine. The municipal corporations and nagar palikas will be responsible to provide medical kits to the patients and implement the directives on home isolation.

Posters will be stuck on Covid patients’ homes

Posters will be stuck to the walls of the residences of those who are down with Covid-19. Last year, when the disease began to spread, barricades were set up outside the houses of the patients. Posters were also stuck to the walls of their houses and micro-containment zones were created. But that practice was stopped after a few months. Now, the civic bodies have been told to restart this procedure. This is the best way to identify patients.