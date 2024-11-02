Govardhan Pooja: MP CM Mohan Yadav Says Credit Cards Will Be Given To Those Rearing Cows | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The care of old and disabled cows will be taken care of at Gaushala instead of Kanji House and credit cards will be given to people rearing cows, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, while participating in state-level Govardhan Puja at Ravindra Bhawan premises on Saturday. He added that to increase the milk production, a contract has been signed with the National Dairy Development Board.

"On the lines of Gujarat, solid steps have been taken to provide a helping hand to farmers and cow rearers. The government has decided to provide Rs 40 instead of Rs 20 per cow in Gau Shala," the CM said. As of now, the state’s contribution to the country's milk production is 9 per cent.

A target has been set to increase it to 20 per cent. Through the medium of milk federation, milk related activities will be increased in all villages. As per the 2019 census, the state has 1.39 crore cows and it is third in the country. Now, endeavour is being made to get the first place in animal census. He announced that large Gau Shalas will be established in cities, including Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain and Gwalior.

Animal husbandry minister Lakhan Patel and BJP state president VD Sharma were present. In box CM performs Govardhan Puja The CM also performed Govardhan Puja at his residence amidst chanting of religious hymns. He even spent some time inside Gau Shala, where he cuddled a calf as well. Later, he shed light on Indian culture’s deep association with cows and said cows have remained as the backbone of the economy.