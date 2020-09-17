Good News for MP: Petrol demand rises to pre-lockdown level

Petrol sales rose in the first half of September since the country's lockdown in late March, signalling that demand has returned to pre-COVID-19 level. But diesel demand is still low in the state.

Petrol Pumps Dealers’ Association president Ajay Singh said nationwide lockdown crippled economic activity and sent demand plummeting. “But petrol demand increased after unlock and it is almost the same as pre-lock down period. But diesel demand is still 20 per cent below normal in the state,” he added.

The fuel demand is expected to rise in October as the festive season kicks in. The petrol pump dealers hope for speedy recovery following Diwali festival.

Industry sources said while the Indian economy has started to pick up after lockdown restrictions were lifted in June, the local lockdowns clamped by states hampered the demand from rising. Petrol sales have picked up as people prefer personal facility to public transport.

But it’s a different run for diesel. As buses and trucks are not plying at full strength, the demand for diesel has not picked up. Besides, production in factories has been adversely affected. As the factories are not producing goods as per their capacity, trucks that ferry goods are also not moving.