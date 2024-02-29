Going To Polls To Make India Third Economic Power: Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said his purpose is not to form a government for the third time, but to make India the third economic power in the world. Modi made the statement at the virtual inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony of development projects worth over Rs 17,000 crore.

According to the Prime Minister, the income of the people has increased in the past ten years. The income of the people living in rural areas has increased more than their counterparts in the city, and it came to light in a recent report, he said, adding that the people are saying the ruling party should cross 400 seats.

This is not the slogan of the BJP, but it has come from the people for their favourite government, the Prime Minister said. The people’s confidence in Modi’s guarantee really makes him emotional, he said, adding that women would be empowered in the next five years.

The women’s participation through Namo Drone Didi should be increased, and that 25 crore people have been lifted from BPL category in the past ten years, he said. Modi’s guarantee is to save people from suffering and the people of MP are excited about development, he said. He appreciated the work of the MP government for PM Swamitwa Yojna. Once foreign toys were imported in the country, but now, India is exporting toys to other nations, he said. Modi stands by those who have none in this world, the Prime Minister said.

Projects worth over Rs 17K cr inaugurated, foundation laid

The Bhoomipujan for Upper Narmada project and Raghavpur-Basania multi-purpose irrigation scheme worth Rs 5512.11 crore was performed.

Bhoomipujan for water supply projects worth Rs 939 crore for 16 urban bodies was performed.

Foundation for infrastructure development worth Rs 2,890 crore in 29 parliamentary constituencies was laid.

Bhoomipujan for a cluster of leather footwear and its accessories worth Rs 22.81 to be set up in Morena was performed.

Bhoompujan for construction of Plug and Play Park to be set up in Indore at a cost of Rs 186.70 was performed.

Foundation of industrial area in Mandsaur (Jaggikhedi phase 2) was laid.

Bhoomipujan for infrastructure development work worth Rs 93 crore in Pithampur sector 1, 2, 3 was performed.

Bhoomipujan of integrated development plan worth Rs 11 crore for Badhni Nagar was performed.

Similarly, Bhoomipujan for five routes worth 527 crore and for buildings worth Rs 111 crore under re-densification was performed.

Two medium micro-irrigation projects Aonawalia and Parsdoh worth Rs 809. 69 crore were inaugurated.

PM also inaugurated Jayant OCP CHP-CILO (15 MTPA NCL Singrauli at a cost of Rs 723.50 crore.

He inaugurated Dudhichua OCP CHP-Silo (10 MTPA) NCL Singrauli worth Rs 670.19cr.

Similarly, he dedicated to the public the Khargone water supply project worth Rs 93 crore. Single-line flyover was inaugurated in Powarkheda-Jujharpur–Up direction.

Veerangana Lakshmi Bai Jhansi-Jakhlaun and Dhaura-Agasod third railway were dedicated to public.

He also inaugurated the Sumawali-Joura gauge railway line in Alapur.

Cyber Tehsils were inaugurated in all districts across MP.

The Indian calendar was re-established and Vikramaditya Vedic clock launched.