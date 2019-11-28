Going hi-tech: MP Government's new app to revolutionise education

Bhopal: The state education department announced the launch of an app for teachers and students in government schools, an official said on Wednesday.

The app, inspired by South Korean model of education, is being introduced in 13 government schools on a pilot basis, he added. "Teachers can conduct tests and ask questions through the app and students can respond on it," minister of school education Prabhuram Chaudhary said, adding that the app has been introduced for students upto class 8 in 13 schools of Bhopal and Raisen districts.

If successful, the education department will expand its use at Govt schools in other parts of the state as well, he said. The government had also organised exposure tours for teachers and education department officials to South Korea, New Delhi and Noida where they could observe and assess the education system, Chaudhary said. "These tours were organised to encourage innovations and best practices in the field," he said.

The department also plans to introduce special training for girls who wish to join the police and paramilitary forces, an official from the school education department said.