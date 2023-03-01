Going Green: State to scrap its 1000 outdated vehicles

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is not only going to scrap its 1000 vehicles which have crossed the age of 15 years, but it all set to put in place electric vehicle policy. With this and some other eco-friendly measures, the state government has given a green touch to the Budget 2023-24 presented in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Following the steps guided by the Government of India to scrap the vehicles which had crossed the age of 15 years. From April 1st the government will begin scrapping around 1000 vehicles deployed in its various departments.

Sanchi will be the first city in the state which will be a ‘solar city’, the work of establishing the heritage city is under process. In the Budget provisions are made to reach the resolution of ‘zero carbon emissions’ by 2070. The state is running ‘Ankur Abhiyan’ and more than 38.62 lakh sapling are planted.

The programme runs by the Indore municipal corporation ‘Indore Green Bond’ , the amount of Rs 244 crore had been collected. The amount will be spent in establishing solar plants. The IMC will be going to save Rs 5 crore every month from the electricity bills given in water supply.

Under the Budget, forest conservation and promotion scheme, in the FY, more than 2.10 lakh hectare land will be maintained. The State has taken big leap in establishing new and renewal energy. Some 10 years back the state used to produce 491 MW and it had increased to 12 folds and generating 5,875 MW.

The state is going to establish projects of solar and wind energy of 750 MW worth Rs 4,000 crore. The state is also going to established 600 MW floating solar plant at the backwater of Omkarshwar dam. the construction work in is process. Electric vehicle policy in offing Sanchi to be first ‘solar city’ ‘zero carbon emissions’ by year 2070. 750 MW Solar, wind energy projects 600 MW floating solar plant at Omkarshwar 38.62 lakh sapling planted under Ankur Abhiyan’