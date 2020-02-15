Glitch stops plane on runway: Close shave for Governor Lalji Tandon

BHOPAL: Governor Lalji Tandon had a close shave on Saturday. The incident occurred when Tandon was going to Jabalpur in a state plane to receive Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu.

Nevertheless, the plane moved in the runway for a while and suddenly stopped. All efforts to repair the glitches failed as it did not restart.

The plane B-200 has been recently sold to Avion Nautrics Company in Gujarat for Rs 8.90 crore.

A helicopter was made ready to take the Governor to Jabalpur, but he refused to go there by a copter and returned to Raj Bhawan.

Principal Secretary of aviation, Aniruddha Mukherjee, said the Governor had to go to Jabalpur.

He said the plane was being repaired.