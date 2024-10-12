 'Girls Should Dream & Overcome Challenges,' Says Mountaineer Jyoti Ratre At ‘Betiyon Ka Utsav’ Event
Ratre was speaking at an event ‘Betiyon Ka Utsav,’ organised by Sarokar to mark the International Day of Girl Child at Gandhi Bhawan in the city.

Updated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 07:07 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Girls should dream, never be afraid of challenges in life and achieve their goals at any cost, said mountaineer Jyoti Ratre, the oldest Indian woman to conquer Mount Everest.

Ratre was speaking at an event ‘Betiyon Ka Utsav,’ organised by Sarokar to mark the International Day of Girl Child at Gandhi Bhawan in the city.  

Former CMHO, Bhopal, Dr Veena Sinha, who presided over the event, said that a beautiful society will be created only when we get freedom from restrictions. “We all have to work together to remove inequality and create a society with equal opportunities for all,” she added. 

The event began with a song ‘Tu Zinda Hai To Zindagi Ki Jeet Par Yakeen Kar’ by child artistes from Plus Minus Is Equal To Group, Sarokar. The special attraction of the event was the presentation of songs welcoming the birth of girl children by the students of Saraswati Music College. They also presented a Sohar song 'Badra jhoom ke aa gaye re, be to sor machaye re, bitiya aa gai re aa gayi hamare angna …’, which won a huge round of applause from the audience and compelled them to dance. 

Besides, a felicitation ceremony was also held in which people from different professions were feted for their contribution to bringing about gender equality.  They included Savita Richaria, Sister Rozina, Arvind Sharma, Sister Nisha Joseph and Smita. Parents Seema Hirve and Sonu were also honoured  for educating their daughters and giving them self-confidence despite all the hardships and struggles.

Parshuram Tiwari, Arvind Sharma, Prof. Vijay Singh, Mamta and Arun Dwivedi also expressed their views. The programme concluded  with songs 'Hum Honge Kamyaab…' and 'Kisi ki muskurahaton pe ho nisar…,' presented by educationist and director of Nidan Sanstha working with special children, Kala Mohan, Vimal Bhandari and Maulshree. The programme was conducted by Sarokar's secretary Kumud Singh and she expressed his gratitude to all the colleagues including Ekta Foundation Trust's president Aneesh and associate Neeru Diwakar. A large number of children and dignitaries from all sections were present.

