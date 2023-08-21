Girls In Lalitpur Get Tips On Laws, Cervical Cancer, Hygiene | Representative Image

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh): Girl students were given tips on laws, cervical cancer and hygiene at a camp in Government Girls’ Inter College on Monday.

The camp was held on the instructions of District Legal Services Authority Chandrodaya Kumar.

Social worker Pragati, lawyer Akansha Yadav and district probation officer Mamata Shrivas addressed the girls.

Dr Swati, Dr Virendra Singh and other doctors, who also addressed the girls, said the women and children should be educated.

Those who were present at the camp were informed about the maintenance law, the Dowry Prohibition Act and domestic violence.

They were also informed about old age pension, Mukhya Mantri Vivaha Yojna, pension for physically challenged and about other schemes. They were also informed about how to apply for these schemes.

They were informed about the symptoms of cervical cancer and its treatment.