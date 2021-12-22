Getting vaccine is better than being on ventilator, says MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Having made appeals to people several times amid the pandemic to take the vaccine against Covid-19, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made another appeal on Wednesday to people who have not gone for vaccination saying, “getting corona vaccine is better than being on ventilator”.

“Wearing masks, following social distancing and getting vaccinated are no longer matters of our choice. Now, it is social responsibility of a person. We have to make sure that we do not endanger lives of other people by our careless behaviour. America, England and many countries of Europe are witnessing third wave of corona infection,” said Chouhan.

The CM was taking stock of arrangements at the vaccination centre at Rashidia School, Barkhedi during the vaccination mega campaign on Wednesday. He said the death toll in America exceeded eight lakh. In view of these circumstances, caution is necessary to prevent the third wave of corona.

“We all have lost our loved ones in the first and second waves of corona. In view of the possibility of third wave, it is necessary that we become alert. Wear a mask, follow social distance and most importantly get the Covid vaccine,” he said.

Chouhan reviewed the arrangements of the vaccination centre and interacted with the people who came for vaccination. He also put the mark, 'I am vaccinated' on Mohammad Alim Qureshi after vaccination at the vaccination centre.

Chouhan said so far 9.91 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state. “If people become little more aware, come forward for vaccination, then we will be successful in providing protection shield to all eligible brothers and sisters against corona in the state,” he added.

He said it had been proved scientifically that vaccination is effective in saving lives. “Let us all motivate our relatives and acquaintances to get vaccinated and ensure that all eligible people around us are inoculated,” he said and requested all religious leaders, social workers, political parties to motivate people.

He appreciated continuous efforts of health workers, ASHA-Anganwadi workers in vaccination campaign and said apart from ensuring cent per cent immunisation, the arrangements at hospitals have been improved to face the possible third wave of Covid.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 11:06 PM IST