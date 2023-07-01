 Gau Sewaks Are Servants Of Society: Nath
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Gau Sewaks Are Servants Of Society: Nath | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): You are not only a gau sewak but a servant of society. But the state government has given nothing to you. This was stated by former chief minister Kamal Nath while addressing the members of Gau Sewak Sangh here on Saturday.

Nath said more than 3,000 cow sheds were set up during Congress rule in first phase. However, they are poorly maintained. Former minister Lakhan Singh Yadav said BJP government gave Rs 3.25 for each cow for fodder but when Congress formed government, the sum was raised to Rs 20 per cow.

He said the amount would increase and more cow shed would be set up if Congress formed government.

article-image

