Gas victims raise higher prevalence of gynecological problems in women exposed to Union carbide poison

Bhopal: Ahead of International Women’s Day, gas victims raised higher prevalence of gynecological diseases and cancers among women exposed to Union Carbide’s poisons in 184 Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Sangeeta Chourasiya, Community Health Worker at the Sambhavana trust Clinic said , “Analysis of clinical data on 17,388 women who received care at the Sambhavna Trust Clinic from January 2006 to December 2022, shows that the prevalence of gynecological diseases was much higher among women with exposure to toxic gas in December 1984 and among those who had chronic exposure to groundwater contaminated with Union Carbide’s hazardous waste. Menstrual irregularities, infertility and PCOS were 3 to 6 times more prevalent in women with toxic exposure compared to women who have had no toxic exposure.”

Farhat Jahan who carries out community-based health surveys said “We found women who were diagnosed with cancer between 2013 and 2022 in a population living within 2 kms. of the Union Carbide factory.”