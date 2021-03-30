Gas relief hospitals to reserve over 10 beds for Covid patients

BHOPAL: In view of the rising cases of Covid-19, the authorities have made alternate arrangements of beds for patients at gas relief hospitals. This is being done to reduce load on Hamidia Hospital and AIIMS which is seeing high patients’ flow.

Dr ID Chaurasia, medical superintendent Hamidia Hospital, said, “We are doing our level best to ensure beds for all Covid-19 patients. A few beds have been reserved in gas relief hospitals. This has been done to reduce load on Hamidia Hospital which has 540 beds dedicated for Covid-19 patients.”

There are six gas relief hospitals-- Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital, Kamla Nehru Hospital, Indira Gandhi Women and Child hospital, Khan Shakir Ali Hospital, Pulmonary Medicines Centre, Master Lal Singh Hospital. The administration has reserved 10 -20 beds for Covid patients in these hospitals.

People diagnosed with Coronavirus and running fever with oxygen level 90 to 94, will be admitted to gas relief hospitals where required arrangement for oxygen has been made. However, if patients also display pneumonia symptoms they would be referred to Hamidia Hospital or AIIMS. The doctors assured that oxygen supply is normal at present.