Ganjbasoda: Unauthorised stone quarries make villagers’ life difficult

Ganjbasoda (Madhya Pradesh): Unauthorised stone quarries operating in gram panchayats linked in Ganjbasoda district have posed serious threats to the life of people, local residents said.

According to allegations levelled by locals, huge quantities of illicit explosive detonator gun powder are used for blasting, raising risk of untoward incident. Udaipur, Tyonda, Ghatera, Pathari, Bhadau and other gram panchayats of the district, where such quarries exist, face problems. The local residents said that untoward incidents took place in the past too that claimed several lives and inflicted injuries on people.

Reportedly, the operators of the unauthorised stone quarries often amass detonators of gunpowder used in the blasting process in the residential areas. However, the mining department, police department have little heed. The situation has exacerbated, as the gunpowder is being amassed in large quantities in gram panchayats for making crackers for Diwali.

People residing near stone quarries are the worst sufferers. Their houses have developed cracks due to frequent, heavy blasting at quarries.