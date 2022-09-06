Ganjbasoda: Political rivalry deprives wards of basic amenities

Representative Photo |

Ganjbasoda (Madhya Pradesh): There are many wards and settlements in the city, which are deprived of basic civic facilities. Residents blamed political rivalry for it. BJP is in power in the municipality. However, there has been no development in municipal wards that have Congress councillors.

In these wards, neither roads were constructed nor drainage systems have been laid in the proper way in the last two decades.

Pipelines under the water augmentation project “Jalwardhan Yojana” have been laid. Even the pipeline of Jalwardhan Yojana have not been laid in wards that have Congress councillors. As a result, residents of these wards have no other option but to take connections from pipelines located hundreds of feet away.