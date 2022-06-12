Ganjbasoda: Damage in water supply line, city reels under shortage

Ganjbasoda (Madhya Pradesh): The city has been facing acute drinking water crisis because of the damage of water supply lines and shifting of main supply line on Parasari river.

Officials of the Ganjbasoda municipality had informed the residents that there would be a complete shutdown in water supply on Thursday due to the shifting of the main water supply on Parsari river. Following, the resident stored water for a day.

But, supply of drinking water could not be restored on the second day as when the municipality connected the water supply lines with the new line, it burst. On Saturday, when municipality officials tried to resume the water supply by repairing the damaged line, it again burst.

Though the municipality officials claimed that the water supply was being done through tractor tankers, the residents of many localities claimed that they are left with no water at home. Long queues of residents could also be seen at hand-pumps of the localities.

Municipality officials said that repair works were being done, it seems that water supply could not be restored in the next two more days.

The main water supply line that is situated on Parasari riverís bridge is being shifted as the widening of the bridge on the river is done.

When contacted, Chief Municipality Officer Nishant Thakur said that repairing work of damaged pipe line was being done. 'Repairing work has almost been completed; we will soon conduct a testing. If everything goes smooth, water supply will be resumed,' he said.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ganjbasoda, Roshan Rai said he himself visited the spot and reviewed the repairing work. 'Water supply will be started as soon as possible,' he added.