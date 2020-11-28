Gangster Munne Irani’s camps busted in Bhopal railway station

BHOPAL: After the attack on a police team at Irani Dera in Aman Colony, in the Karond area, a few days ago, the district administration and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a major joint anti-encroachment drive on Saturday, removed gangster Munne Irani’s Irani camps (dera) from the Platform No. 6 area of the railway station on Saturday. A heavy police contingent was deployed to check protests and avoid any untoward incident during the anti-encroachment drive.

On November 20, several policemen were injured and the police had to fire four to five rounds in the air to quell the unruly mob. The mob, which included several women, hurled chilli powder at the eyes of the cops and hit them with rods to snatch accused Rizwan Hussain back from police custody. The Sagar police had raided the area to arrest three accused in a case of cheating.

This time, amid a heavy deployment of police forces, the district administration and BMC carried out the anti-encroachment drive from the morning to bulldoze Munne Irani’s dera in the railway station vicinity.

Forty shops were demolished amid heavy police force with JCB machines. The main dispute point is Khasra No. 675 on which the district and sessions court had given judgment in favour of BMC in 2017. This time, the administration was well-prepared to face all forms of protest by the residents. The Hassaini Jan Kalyan Samiti of gangster Munne Irani had encroached about 12,000 sq.ft of government land parallel to the 80-ft-wide Hamidia parallel road.

Mukesh Shrivastava, Superintendent of Police (SP), North, said, “We deployed 500 policemen. The encroachment has been removed from 12,000 sq.ft of commercial area at Bhopal Railway station’s platform No. 6. The district administration has taken action on the basis of the court decision of 2017. In the first phase, the commercial area has been cleared. In the next, residential areas will be targeted. But the administration will give them notice.”

‘It was never govt land’

‘The government can declare any land as government land. Actually, it’s not 12,000 sq.ft (3 acres), but 5 acres and it is totally private land. It was auctioned in 1951 and my forefather bought it for Rs2500 from the PWD. There are many stake-holders. Later, the Hussain Kalyan Samiti of Munne Irani grabbed the land and staked his claim to it. So, it’s a fight between the Hussaini Kalyan Samiti and us. It was never government land’. — Congress leader Jitendra Daga.

‘Encroachment for 30 years’

‘The Hussaini Jan Kalyan Samiti of Munne Irani had filed the petition staking claim on the land. BMC had replied, terming the construction on 12,000 sq.ft land illegal. The district court of Bhopal gave its judgment in the BMC’s favour in 2017. Jitendra Daga’s family had bought the land from Lalji Bhai Rathore on March 12, 1951. The Hussaini Jan Kalyan Samiti of Munne Irani had encroached on the land over the past 30 years. This is why Munne Irani’s son, Aslam Ali, says that, if Jitendra Daga didn’t raise any objections, why did the government come into the picture?’

— BMC advocate Sanjay Gupta