Gang luring people with VIP SIM busted, three Jabalpur men held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) : Jabalpur police have arrested three members of a gang who cheated the people by offering `VIP phone numbers' to a telecom company, the police on Thursday. The accused duped around 500 persons across multiple states and pocketed as much as Rs 3 crore. People from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala became victims of the scam over the last three years, Jabalpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Bahuguna told reporters.

The arrested men were identified as Shubham Rai alias Shivam (28), Ashok Tirthani alias Kekka (57) and Dileep Kukreja (44), all three residents of Jabalpur. The kingpin of the gang Ravi Mishra, a resident of Mumbai, is on the run .

Police seized documents related to bank accounts, seven debit cards, cheque books, Aadhaar cards, eight mobile phones and a two-wheeler from the accused among other things. Further probe is on, the SP said

Bahuguna said that Harjinder Singh, (53), a resident of Gupteshwar Ward, Mahanadda Gorakhpur had filed a complaint on March 15 with Gorakhpur police.

The complainant said that on February 2 a text message was sent by an unknown person on the mobile of his brother-in-law Harvinder Singh, a resident of Premnagar , offering ‘Golden Number Series’ of a private cellular company. The cost of the VIP SIM was Rs 49,999.

Harvinder shared the message with Harjinder. He called up on WhatsApp number to inquire about the SIM . The person who attended the call introduced himself as an agent of a private company. He sent him a text invoice on WhatsApp for allotment of SIM of a private company golden mobile number 900000000.

He was also asked to transfer Rs 41,300 and for the same he shared bank account number and other details. Harjinder transferred the amount in the given account but till March 15, he did not receive the golden SIM. The agent also stopped responding to his phone calls. Harjinder later approached police and lodged a complaint.

A joint team of Gorakhpur police station, crime Branch and cyber cell was formed and the investigation into the case was started.

Probe found that the money ended up in the bank account of Ashok Tirthani, the SP said.

Tirthani was arrested, and his interrogation led the police to Dileep Kukreja and Shubham Rai.

Rai had been earlier arrested in a cheating case in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

A certain percentage of the amount collected through the scam was allegedly transferred to Ravi Mishra, Rai's Mumbai-based friend, the official said.

Rai and Mishra had worked together in the Film City in Mumbai between 2007 to 2012.

The accused used as many as 52 bank accounts to collect money. Transactions of more than Rs 3 crores have been done on these accounts. The accused Shubham Rai is being taken on remand while presenting them before the Court.

Thursday, March 17, 2022