Gang looting train passengers busted; 4 arrested, two on the run

Bhopal: Government Railway Police (GRP) Bhopal have arrested four members of an interstate gang involved in looting train passengers, on Thursday. The Sanshi gang had six members and two of the accused are on the run.

The thieves were arrested by police when they were about to board a train at Gwalior railway station. The cops have recovered the stolen goods worth over Rs 10 lakh from their possession. They have admitted their involvement in five cases. They are being quizzed and it is likely that they would confess to their involvement in a few more cases.

The accused would befriend the passengers on the train and would offer help to off load their luggage when their destination station was about to arrive.

After placing the bags near entry gates, four other accused would encircle the bag and would relieve it of valuables. The clueless passengers would only come to know about theft after alighting from the train. Police said the accused were involved in burglaries in trains originating from Delhi and heading towards the Southern parts of India.

DSP Shubhra Shrivastav said the thieves would identify the passengers carrying valuables in bags and then befriend them. They would also target the sleeping passengers in trains, added the cop. The accused would mostly target elderly couples and offer them help with their luggage while alighting from the train. The thieves would relieve the passengers of the jewelleries while they were fast asleep. The accused have been identified as Surendra Kumar, Atar Singh, Ravindra Singh and Rajendra. Vinod and Vijay are on the run. The accused, all residents of Haryana, resided in Delhi.